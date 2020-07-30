The Raiders will placed Booker (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Booker is the first Raider to test positive, or at least have been in close contact with someone who was COVID-positive in the recent past. He joined the team this offseason after four years of decreasing production with the Broncos. In particular, he played just 26 offensive snaps and 195 plays on special teams last year. With his new squad, Booker may be on the outside looking in at a spot in Las Vegas' backfield, which is composed of Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard and rookie Lynn Bowden.