The Raiders reinstated Thornton (hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday.

With Thornton's 21-day practice window coming to a close this week, the Raiders elected to move him back on to the 53-man roster. A full participant in each of the Raiders' last nine practices, Thornton looks like he'll be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets, but he may not be in store for a meaningful role in the receiver rotation. He struggled to carve out consistent volume in the passing game as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2025, putting together a 10-135-0 receiving line on 30 targets over 15 appearances.