Thomas (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Thomas' upgrade to limited participation Thursday is a good sign for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After exiting the second half of last week's loss to the Broncos, the tight end has one more opportunity to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's contest. If the 29-year-old is unable to play, Carter Runyon will take over as the No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.