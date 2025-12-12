Raiders' Ian Thomas: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Thomas continued to trend in a positive direction with full participation in practice Friday after opening the week as a non-participant with a calf injury sustained in Week 14. The 29-year-old's progression is a good sign for his availability Sunday against the Eagles. If Thomas is unable to play, Carter Runyon will act as the No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Micheal Mayer.
