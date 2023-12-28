Jacobs (quadricep) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough.

Though Tashan Reed of The Athletic relays that there's sentiment within the organization that Jacobs will be able to put an end to his two-game absence this weekend in Indianapolis, the running back hasn't taken any notable steps toward making that a reality. After managing one limited practice session in Week 16, he's now been listed as a non-participant for consecutive walkthroughs to begin Week 17 prep. Jacobs will still have another chance Friday to log some on-field work prior to Sunday's game against the Colts, but if he's unable to make enough progress in his recovery and misses a third straight game this weekend, Zamir White would once again have a clear path to a lead role out of the backfield.