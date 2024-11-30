McCormick rushed 12 times for 64 yards and brought in both targets for one yard in the Raiders' 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Friday.

McCormick led the Raiders in rushing yardage, logging two additional carries and 25 more rushing yards than backfield mate Ameer Abdullah. McCormick had just seen his first five career touches in Week 12 against the Broncos and had been similarly efficient with a lighter workload, recording 33 yards on five carries on just eight snaps. The UTSA product, who twice rushed for over 1,400 yards in college, has undeniably shown promise, but it remains to be seen what his role will be if both Zamir White (quadriceps) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) are available for a Week 14 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 8.