Coach Sean McVay said Thursday in an OTAs recap video that Corum "has really stood out" early this offseason, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Corum, a rookie third-round pick, had a chance to handle extra reps during OTAs while starter Kyren Williams dealt with a foot injury, though Los Angeles' backfield was fully healthy for June minicamp. McVay praised Corum's "mental toughness" and "the way that he handles himself," and said that the rookie will "definitely" have an opportunity to contribute as a pass-catcher. Williams still appears entrenched as the clear top option in the Rams' backfield, but if Corum can keep his momentum up throughout training camp, he could have an opportunity to push for a notable role early in his career.