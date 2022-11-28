Powell secured both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs. He also returned three kicks for 78 yards.

Even with Allen Robinson (foot) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, Powell's role didn't expand much beyond his usual few touches on offense. Tutu Atwell and Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) both were on the field for nearly the same amount of time as Powell, and the trio will all get some work as the third wideout behind starters Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek with Robinson out for the season and Kupp unlikely to return with the Rams fading fast from playoff contention.