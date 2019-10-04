Rams' Cooper Kupp: Keeps stellar streak going in loss

Kupp brought in nine of 17 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Kupp's normally robust workload bumped up another couple notches Thursday, with Brandin Cooks' early exit from the contest due to a head injury certainly playing a part. The third-year wideout also secured his fourth touchdown of the season with a nine-yard scoring grab in the second quarter, and he extended his streak of 100-yard games to four. Now arguably Jared Goff's No. 1 receiver irrespective of official depth chart slotting, Goff will look to continue his outstanding start to the season versus the 49ers in a Week 6 divisional matchup a week from Sunday.