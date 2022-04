The Rams selected Hardy in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Hardy was overshadowed by teammate and second-round pick Tyler Andersen, but Hardy evidently caught the eye of the Rams anyway. He posted interesting pro day numbers at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, making up for a mediocre 4.69-second 40 with memorable numbers in the vertical (40 inches), broad jump (127 inches) and three-cone drill (6.71 seconds).