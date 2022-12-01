The Rams designated Hardy to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Hardy suffered an ankle injury during Week 2 of the preseason and was placed on IR ahead of the regular season. The seventh-round rookie will now have 21 days to return to practice and be restored to the active roster, or else he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. When available, Hardy could stand to serve an immediate role at outside linebacker after the Rams also waived Justin Hollins on Nov. 22.