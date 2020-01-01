Play

Wolf signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wolf spent the preseason in Jacksonville but was unable to crack the season-opening roster. The 24-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut after going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2018.

