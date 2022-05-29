Harris (knee) was able to get in work on the sidelines during OTAs, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reports.

Harris suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 9 against the Titans, which brought his rookie season to an early end. Rodrigue notes that Harris looked "explosive," even at partial speed, so a return to normal participation for training camp may not be farfetched. Although he was unable to make an impact during his rookie season, Harris will compete with Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton for snaps behind starter Tyler Higbee next season.