Bennett (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Rams' emergency third quarterback against the Seahawks on Sunday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

As the emergency third quarterback, Bennett is not be allowed to see the field Sunday unless Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are both forced to leave due to injury, illness or ejection. Bennett has not appeared in a regular-season game since being selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.