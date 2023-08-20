Brown connected on a 25-yard field-goal attempt and made both of his extra-point attempts during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

While a chip shot field goal and two PATs aren't exactly world-moving in terms of Brown's hold on the starting kicker position, he also didn't hurt his cause, and the Rams didn't opt to bring in any outside kickers to compete after the rookie missed a 46-yard attempt last week. With just three weeks until the Rams' opening game against the Seahawks, it seems increasingly likely that the Rams will roll with Brown as their starter in lieu of bringing anyone in to vie for the role.