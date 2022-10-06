Rapp (ribs) was a limited participant during the Rams' practice Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Rapp is dealing with a rib injury following Monday's loss to the 49ers, though it's unclear when this injury first arose. The strong safety recorded 13 tackles while playing almost every down over the first three weeks of the season, but he was limited to just 51 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in Week 4. However, Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that this injury should not affect Rapp's availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The 24-year-old could take on an even more prominent role with fellow strong safety Jordan Fuller set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.