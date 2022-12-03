site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-travin-howard-set-for-fourth-straight-absence | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Travin Howard: Set for fourth straight absence
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Howard (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.
Howard missed the Rams' first seven games of the season with a groin injury. He returned in Week 9, only to suffer his current hip issue, which is set to cost him his fourth consecutive contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 16 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read