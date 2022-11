Howard (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Howard spent the first eight weeks of the 2022-23 campaign on injured reserve with a groin issue, but he'll now miss a third consecutive contest due to an apparent hip injury. In the one game that the 219-pound linebacker suited up for this season, he operated primarily on special teams, so his absence likely won't alter the team's defensive game plan in Week 12.