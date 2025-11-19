The Rams are placing Higbee (ankle) on injured reserve, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee will miss at least four games, with his earliest possible date for a return being Thursday, Dec. 18, at Seattle (Week 16). His absence should lead to more playing time for the other members of the Rams' TE committee, namely Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson, though Davis Allen could take on some extra snaps as well.