Higbee (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee wasn't able to practice at all last week after sustaining a dislocated left shoulder Week 17 at the Giants, so his return to drills this week marks the first noticeable progress in his recovery. His status will continued to be monitored Thursday and Friday to see if he has a chance to return to action for Sunday's wild-card contest in Detroit. If Higbee is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins are the candidates to fill at tight end for the Rams.