Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Higbee (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams are traveling to Seattle for a Thursday night game and will hold just one walk-through practice in advance of that contest, so McVay indicated that the Rams will hold off on opening Higbee's 21-day evaluation window this week. Higbee will miss his fifth straight game as a result, but if he returns to practice next week and if his sprained ankle responds well to workouts, he could be activated for the Rams' Dec. 29 matchup with the Falcons. Whenever he returns, Higbee will be part of a messy committee at tight end that also features Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen, all of whom played more than 70 percent of the offensive snaps in the Rams' Week 15 win over the Lions.