Higbee (ankle), who remains on IR, practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and has been a full participant since, but it's possible that Los Angeles will prioritize having the veteran tight end ready for the playoffs rather than Week 18 of the regular season. Whenever Higbee is activated to the 53-man roster, he will rejoin a tight end rotation in which he, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen all stand to remain regular contributors.