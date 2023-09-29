Higbee (Achilles) will return to practice Friday as a limited participant and be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay revealed Higbee's game status Friday just a few minutes after the team announced a contract extension with the tight end. It's a strong hint Higbee isn't expected to miss much time with the Achilles issue, if any, and also means he'll likely be back with the Rams next year even if they dive into a rebuild. If Higbee can't play this week, Brycen Hopkins likely would fill in as the starter and might even have an every-down role given McVay's preference for a lack of diversity in personnel groupings. Rookie fifth-round pick Davis Allen is the other tight end on the roster.