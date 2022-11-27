Higbee (knee) is active for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
A knee injury kept Higbee on the sideline at Wednesday's practice, but he capped the week with back-to-back limited sessions and was given a questionable designation ahead of Week 12 action. Now that he's confirmed as available, he'll be one of the top pass catchers for Sunday's starting quarterback Bryce Perkins, who is filling in for Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) over fellow reserve John Wolford (neck). Helping Higbee's case for targets is the fact Cooper Kupp (ankle) is on IR and Allen Robinson (ankle) is inactive, meaning his main competitors for reps are Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.