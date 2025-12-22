Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee (ankle) will not be activated from injured reserve ahead of next Monday night's game against the Falcons, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee was injured in Week 11 and will miss his sixth consecutive game. With Higbee idle, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson have been handling tight-end duties for the Rams. Higbee's next chance to suit up will be Week 18 against the Cardinals, but there's a chance the Rams leave him on injured reserve until the playoffs.