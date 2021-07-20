Jones may be part of the Rams' plan to replace Cam Akers (Achilles), Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Earlier this offseason, Rodrigue projected Jones as the team's No. 3 running back behind Akers and Darrell Henderson (undisclosed). Jones strictly played special teams (178 snaps) in 13 games last season, but the 2020 UDFA will have a shot to earn snaps on offense after Akers suffered a season-ending injury before training camp. Jones had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons at SMU, including 244 carries for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. Apart from Henderson and Jones, the Rams' backfield options are limited to 2021 seventh-round pick Jake Funk, 2020 seventh-rounder Raymond Calais and rookie UDFA Otis Anderson. Even if the team adds help in the coming weeks, Jones will still have a chance to earn the second or third spot on the depth chart.