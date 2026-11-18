The Ravens reinstated Randall (neck/hamstring) from injured reserve Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

With the rookie fifth-round pick's 21-day evaluation window coming to a close Wednesday, Baltimore added him to the 53-man roster to ensure that he'll be available to play over the rest of the season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Randall has been a full participant in practices since Week 8 and should be healthy enough to play Sunday at Carolina, but it's unclear if Baltimore will make him active for that contest. Randall will likely slot in third on the depth chart at running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali is a key contributor on special teams who could be prioritized ahead of Randall on game days.