Randall (neck) wasn't activated from injured reserve Saturday and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Randall was placed on injured reserve to open the regular season due to a neck injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and logged three consecutive full sessions, but the Ravens will wait at least one more week before bringing him back from IR. The rookie fifth-round running back's next opportunity to make his NFL debut will arrive Thursday against the Jaguars.