Likely was one of Baltimore's standouts during spring practices, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With Rashod Bateman positioned as their No. 2 WR and Nelson Agholor the No. 3, the Ravens may often prefer passing from two-TE formations using Likely and Mark Andrews together. Even if that's the case, Likely will have a hard time drawing enough targets to be a fantasy starter when Andrews is healthy, especially because Baltimore also has FB Patrick Ricard taking some skill-position snaps. Likely caught nine passes through his first 11 games last year, before exploding for a 21-322-5 receiving line over the final six weeks of the regular season (28 targets) while Andrews was out with a leg/ankle injury. If nothing else, Likely should be a functional fantasy starter in the event Andrews misses games again.