Hummel (hand) was activated off the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After being sidelined the first week of training camp, Hummel is ready to start practicing. The 26-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Rams before signing with Baltimore in March. He has been a special-teams player throughout the majority of his career and will likely fill a similar role for the Ravens.