Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Mitchell (knee) has a chance to play in Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell practiced in full all week but wasn't able to suit up for Sunday's blowout win over the Broncos. He was designated to return from the Ravens' reserve/PUP list Oct. 23, and Harbaugh's comments Monday suggest he could make his 2024 debut in Week 10. If Mitchell is activated in time for Thursday night's contest, he'll likely serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.