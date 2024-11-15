Jackson (knee/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens limited Jackson's practice reps for a third straight week, but there's been no sign of trouble during games, with the reigning MVP throwing for 570 yards and seven TDs the past two weeks. He's locked in as a top-three fantasy play at his position, even for a road game against a tough defense that's given him trouble throughout his career (four passing TDs and zero rushing scores in four full games against the Steelers).