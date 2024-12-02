Jackson completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 79 yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 24-19 loss to Philadelphia.

Jackson did put two balls on the ground Sunday, but both were recovered by either himself or a teammate to stave off any potential turnovers. The dual-threat QB accounted for over 300 combined yards of offense for the seventh time this season. Despite suffering a hard-fought loss, Jackson remains one of the premier fantasy players across the NFL. The two-time MVP has thrown for 3,290 passing yards with 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions in addition to 678 yards and three more scores as a rusher through 13 games. The Ravens will lick their wounds from this battle of birds over the upcoming bye week before resuming play against the Giants on Dec. 15.