Ravens' Larry Donnell: Signs contract with Ravens

Donnell signed a contract with the Ravens on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Donnell had a relatively disappointing 2016 campaign with the Giants, pulling in just 15 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown across 14 games. That prompted the Giants to let him walk during free agency. However, with the Ravens losing both Dennis Pitta (hip) and Darren Waller (suspension) for the season, as well as Crockett Gillmore's recent knee injury, Donnell will bring in some much-needed depth to the position. He'll battle with the likes of Ben Watson, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams for time at tight end throughout training camp.