Ravens' Larry Donnell: Signs contract with Ravens
Donnell signed a contract with the Ravens on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Donnell had a relatively disappointing 2016 campaign with the Giants, pulling in just 15 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown across 14 games. That prompted the Giants to let him walk during free agency. However, with the Ravens losing both Dennis Pitta (hip) and Darren Waller (suspension) for the season, as well as Crockett Gillmore's recent knee injury, Donnell will bring in some much-needed depth to the position. He'll battle with the likes of Ben Watson, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams for time at tight end throughout training camp.
More News
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: Not returning to Giants•
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: No injury designation•
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: Sits out Thursday with illness•
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: Limited to eight yards in London•
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: Catches six passes•
-
Giants' Larry Donnell: Full practice Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...