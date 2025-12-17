Bateman (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman will likely be limited Wednesday, but it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field after he missed Baltimore's win over the Bengals in Week 15. He was added to the injury report as limited last Thursday then missed practice entirely Friday. Bateman's production has been disappointing in 2025, as across 11 regular-season appearances he's tallied just 18 catches for 217 yards and two scores on 36 targets.