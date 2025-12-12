Bateman (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman was added to the Ravens' Week 15 injury report after being deemed a limited participant in Thursday's practice. With the wideout not present for Friday's session, his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is now cloudy. If he's unavailable this weekend, added WR snaps alongside Zay Flowers would be available for some combination of DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester.