Ravens' Roquan Smith: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain Monday and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith sustained the injury while in pass coverage during the second quarter of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs. He will likely be sidelined for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup against the Texans this Sunday, and given the severity of the injury, the veteran linebacker is a candidate for a stint on injured reserve. Trenton Simpson and Jake Hummel both saw a significant increase in snaps at inside linebacker in Week 4, and both should continue to see a bigger workload on defense in Smith's absence.
More News
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Won't return vs. Kansas City•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Tallies seven stops Monday•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Monster performance in Week 2•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Double-digit stops in loss•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Fifth-most tackles in 2024•