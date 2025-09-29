Smith was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain Monday and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith sustained the injury while in pass coverage during the second quarter of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs. He will likely be sidelined for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup against the Texans this Sunday, and given the severity of the injury, the veteran linebacker is a candidate for a stint on injured reserve. Trenton Simpson and Jake Hummel both saw a significant increase in snaps at inside linebacker in Week 4, and both should continue to see a bigger workload on defense in Smith's absence.