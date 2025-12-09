Smith tallied 10 tackles (four solo), including one stop for a loss, during the Ravens' 27-22 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Smith and Kyle Hamilton were the only two Ravens defenders to play every single snap Sunday, and the former finished with double-digit tackles for a third consecutive game and the seventh time this season. Smith is now up to 100 total tackles through 11 regular-season games, and the 2018 first-rounder has cracked the tackling century mark in each of his eight campaigns in the NFL.