Means (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve by the Ravens on Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Means was already expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign after he suffered a torn Achilles during Baltimore's 42-38 loss to Miami on Sunday, and this move appears to confirm that belief. The 32-year-old was one of the Ravens' only healthy reserve outside linebackers behind Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston, leaving the team with little-to-no depth at this position until Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) come off the PUP list at some point after Week 4.