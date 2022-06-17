site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Jun 17, 2022
Ravens signed Means on Friday.
Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
