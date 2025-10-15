Wallace failed to record a single target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.

Wallace played just seven of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps behind fellow wide receivers Zay Flowers (71), Rashod Bateman (44) and DeAndre Hopkins (26). The 26-year-old Wallace failed to record a reception for the fourth time through six games. Wallace has not been a big part of Baltimore's offensive plans, as he's been targeted just five times so far this season. Wallace should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Ravens host the Bears on Oct. 26 following the team's Week 7 bye.