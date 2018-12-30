Redskins' Tony Bergstrom: Questionable to return
Bergstrom is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a knee injury.
Bergstrom was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale due to an ankle issue, and appears to have aggravated his injury. Luke Bowanko will likely slot into Washington's patchwork offensive line as long as Bergstrom remains sidelined.
