The Bills waived Foster (concussion) on Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
After hauling in 27 receptions for 541 yards during his rookie season in 2018, Foster was pushed out of the lineup due to the additions of John Brown and Cole Beasley last season. Foster's target share bottomed out as a result, and with Stefon Diggs on board, it was likely to remain near zero. He's an intriguing deep threat, however, as all three of his receptions in 2019 went for 20 or more yards. He'll try utilizing that to carve out a niche elsewhere.