Brown (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Brown was limited by a thigh injury in each of the first two practices of Week 5 prep. Although he's tagged as questionable, his ability to practice in full Friday gives Brown a solid chance at being cleared to play against Minnesota. If the rookie sixth-rounder is ruled out, then Kendre Miller and Jayden Price would likely operate as the Saints' top return options on kickoffs and punts.