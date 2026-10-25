Ruiz (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers in Paris, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Ruiz will be forced to miss his first game of the season while he gets more time to recover from the knee injury that kept him out for the entire second half of the Saints' Week 6 win over the Giants. After opening the week as a non-participant in the Saints' first two practices, Ruiz practiced in a limited fashion Friday before taking a questionable tag into Sunday. With a bye on tap Week 8, Ruiz stands a good chance at returning to the lineup for the Saints' Week 9 matchup with the Browns on Nov. 8.