Saints' Cesar Ruiz: Logs full practice Thursday
Ruiz (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Ruiz is on track to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. He should reclaim his starting job at right guard from William Sherman for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons.