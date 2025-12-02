Smyth reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Smyth beat out Cade York for the Saints' starting kicking job during Week 13 prep, and the former had a promising NFL debut during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Dolphins, when he drilled his lone field-goal attempt from 56 yards and successfully converted on an onside kick late in the fourth quarter. Smyth will likely be elevated to the Saints' active roster for a second consecutive game and be available for this Sunday's NFC South clash against the Buccaneers.