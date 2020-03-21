Play

The Saints and Sanders agreed to a two-year contract Friday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Sanders has fallen off since his three-year peak (2014-2016), when he accrued 1,000 receiving yards each time while hauling in 256 passes overall. Last season, he split time with Denver and San Francisco, reaching the Super Bowl with the latter and combining for a 66-869-5 line on 97 targets. On a positive note, Sanders will be operating with Drew Brees and opposite Michael Thomas, so the 33-year-old does have a relatively safe floor.

