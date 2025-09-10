Saints' Julian Blackmon: Will undergo surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackmon will undergo surgery to address the shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday's 20-13 loss versus the Cardinals, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Blackmon was feared to have suffered a torn labrum after he left New Orleans' regular-season debut early, and now it looks like he'll miss extended time as he recovers. In his absence, rookie third-rounder Jonas Sanker becomes a candidate to start at safety next to Justin Reid.
