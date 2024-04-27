The Saints selected McKinstry (foot) in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

If not for a foot injury that was discovered at the NFL Combine and prevented him from testing, McKinstry might have gone much earlier. He's a well-built boundary corner at 6-foot, 199 pounds with 32-inch arms, and he started 33 games in three years at Alabama. He broke up an impressive 16 passes as a sophomore, and though he only had two career picks, his coverage ability and his willingness in run support both stand out. McKinstry should challenge for boundary reps as a rookie provided his foot is back to 100 percent by camp.